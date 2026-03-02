Two New Members Appointed to University of Otago Council

Universities Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced the appointment of two new members to the University of Otago Council, reinforcing the Government’s focus on strong governance within the tertiary education sector.

Dr Reti confirmed that Chris Hopkins and Dr Peter Bramley will join the Council, bringing with them extensive leadership and governance experience across business and health sectors.

Strengthening University Governance

“Universities play a vital role in educating the workforce New Zealand needs and contributing to our country’s economic growth and wellbeing. Strong governance is essential to support that role,” Dr Reti said.

“I am pleased to appoint Chris Hopkins and Dr Peter Bramley as new members of the University of Otago Council.”

University councils are responsible for overseeing strategy, financial performance, and institutional direction. Their leadership is considered central to ensuring universities remain financially sustainable, academically strong, and responsive to national workforce needs.

Experienced Leadership Appointments

Chris Hopkins joins the Council as a professional director and business mentor with significant executive leadership experience. He has served as both a chief executive and managing director and brings strong financial management expertise to the role. He currently serves as Chair of the Dunedin International Airport Board.

Dr Peter Bramley brings extensive experience in health management and governance. A consultant and professional director, he previously served as chief executive of a former district health board. He also has academic experience, having lectured at both the University of Canterbury and the University of Otago.

The appointments add both commercial and health sector perspectives to the Council’s governance capability.

Acknowledging Outgoing Members

Dr Reti also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Council members Malcolm Wong and Hon Clare Curran, thanking them for their service.

“I thank both appointees for taking on these important governance roles and acknowledge outgoing members Malcolm Wong and Hon Clare Curran for their service. Their contributions to the Council are greatly appreciated,” he said.

Supporting Future Skills and Leadership

The Minister emphasised that effective governance plays a critical role in ensuring universities continue to develop the skills and leadership capacity required for New Zealand’s future.

“Effective university councils play a key role in building the skills, knowledge, and leadership New Zealand needs for the future,” Dr Reti said.

The new appointments come as universities navigate evolving funding environments, workforce demands, and research priorities, with governance seen as central to long-term stability and performance.