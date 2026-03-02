Left Menu

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

A drone strike on a British air base in Cyprus has increased tensions involving EU states and Iran. The attack caused limited damage, no casualties, but marked a significant escalation in regional conflicts. Cyprus and Greece have pledged support, emphasizing the EU's mutual defense commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike targeted a British air base in Cyprus overnight, causing limited damage and thankfully no casualties, according to officials from both Cyprus and Britain on Monday. This attack has escalated tensions, effectively pulling an EU member into ongoing conflicts involving Iran.

The situation intensified when two unmanned aerial vehicles en route to the British Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri were intercepted the same day. Sirens rang out at the base as more aircraft took off, marking a significant moment for the island, a known holiday destination and hub for numerous foreign enterprises.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides reported minor damage from the Shahed-type drone landing, leaving all state services on high alert. Meanwhile, the EU and Greece voiced solidarity, with Greece pledging military support. Despite not being a NATO member, Cyprus is safeguarded under the EU's mutual defense agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

