Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes Allegedly Target Iran's Nuclear Site Amid Regional Conflict

In a dramatic escalation, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear agency accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating airstrikes on the Natanz nuclear site. The controversial action, allegedly targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, has been met with vehement condemnation from Iranian officials, deepening geopolitical tensions in the region.

Amid the tumult, the conflict has broadened as Iranian militias launch missiles at US and Israeli targets. Retaliations have hit hard, with both nations pounding Iranian military sites. The US and Israel's aggressive campaign has resulted in significant casualties, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Heightening economic anxieties, Iran launches drone attacks on regional oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, causing temporary shutdowns. With vital oil supplies at risk, the global market is on edge, analysts warn of potential prolonged instability. As diplomatic dialogues falter, the region faces an uncertain and perilous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)