Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Oil Flow Unhindered by Drone Strike

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal did not affect Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. Despite repeated disruptions to the terminal where most of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, operations continue as normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST
Kazakhstan's Oil Flow Unhindered by Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that oil production and exports remain unaffected following a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal.

The terminal, a key node for Kazakhstan's oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, frequently faces disruptions from drone attacks.

Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan's oil operations persist without interruption, underlining the resilience of its export infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026