Kazakhstan's Oil Flow Unhindered by Drone Strike
A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal did not affect Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. Despite repeated disruptions to the terminal where most of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, operations continue as normal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:00 IST
On Monday, Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that oil production and exports remain unaffected following a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal.
The terminal, a key node for Kazakhstan's oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, frequently faces disruptions from drone attacks.
Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan's oil operations persist without interruption, underlining the resilience of its export infrastructure.