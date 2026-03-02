Left Menu

Friendly Fire: U.S. Jets Downed by Kuwaiti Defenses Amid Gulf Tensions

In an apparent friendly-fire incident, Kuwait's air defense accidentally shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets amid ongoing combat with Iran. All crew members safely ejected and were recovered. Investigations are ongoing, while regional tensions have escalated with retaliatory strikes from Iran targeting U.S. bases and neighboring Gulf states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:08 IST
Kuwait's air defenses accidentally downed three U.S. F-15 fighter jets amid active combat, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command released on Monday. The incident, described as friendly-fire, occurred during heightened hostilities involving Iran.

All six crew members aboard the U.S. jets managed to eject safely and are reported to be in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged the mishap, and a thorough investigation is currently underway. Video footage circulating online shows the dramatic descent of the warplanes over Kuwait, verified to be from the Al Jahra area.

In related developments, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City observed smoke nearby, while elsewhere in Kuwait, two workers sustained minor injuries from debris at a refinery. This series of incidents comes amid intensified Iranian strikes on Gulf nations following U.S. and Israeli offensives against Iran, exacerbating regional conflict.

