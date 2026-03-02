Kazakhstan and Bahrain: Call for Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan expressed concern about missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in Bahrain and other non-conflicted countries in a discussion with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's support for resolving the conflict with Iran through dialogue and diplomacy.
- Country:
- Russia
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voiced his concerns over missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Bahrain and other nations uninvolved in the conflict with Iran. The conversation took place during a recent call with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as reported by Kazakhstan's state news agency, Aqorda.
During the call, President Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan's steadfast support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. His remarks come amid increasing regional tensions and escalating worries about the impact of military actions.
The discussion highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts undertaken by Kazakhstan to encourage peace and stability in a region fraught with geopolitical challenges. President Tokayev's approach reflects his dedication to international diplomacy and conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomacy: The Path to Resolution in Iran
India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi while referring to situation in West Asia.
Global Tensions Rise As Russia Calls for Diplomacy Following Iran's Retaliation
Unexpected Diplomacy: Argentine Soldier Released After Year-Long Detention in Venezuela
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran