Punjab's Lifeline Amidst Middle East Crisis
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a 24/7 helpline for Punjabis stranded in the Middle East due to the joint Israel-US attack on Iran. The Punjab government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure their safe return and has extended support to affected families.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled a round-the-clock helpline dedicated to assisting Punjabis stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran. The CM pledged comprehensive support to those affected, assuring all possible help to ensure their safe and swift repatriation.
In a statement, CM Mann emphasized the Punjab government's continuous communication with the Indian government to expedite the return of those facing difficulties in the conflict-ridden region. The helpline numbers provided are 0172 2260042, 0172 2260043, and a WhatsApp contact at +91 94787 79112 for individuals or families in need.
In solidarity with impacted families, CM Mann called for central intervention to secure the safe evacuation of Punjabis. The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) echoed the sentiment, releasing their own helpline numbers, urging all Punjabis to reach out for immediate assistance if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- helpline
- Bhagwant Mann
- Middle East
- Israel-US
- evacuation
- support
- families
- crisis
- assistance
ALSO READ
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
PM Modi thanks Bahrain King for steadfast support extended to Indian community in Bahrain.
Germany Launches Evacuation Amid Escalating Mideast Conflict
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Odias Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict
Emergency Evacuation: Oleum Leak Sparks Safety Alert in Maharashtra