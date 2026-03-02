Operation Epic Fury: Middle East Conflict Escalates

The military conflict between the U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran intensified on Monday, extending its impact to include Lebanon and other regions. Hezbollah's retaliation through missile and drone attacks prompted Israel to conduct airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.

Amidst escalating tensions, energy prices soared as the shipping routes in the Gulf were disrupted, posing a risk to global economic stability. President Donald Trump's decision to engage in this conflict marks a significant foreign policy gamble with broad implications.

While the U.S. and its allies face political and public scrutiny, the conflict's outcome remains uncertain, especially with Iran's supreme leadership in transition following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The international community watches closely as both military strategies and diplomatic negotiations evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)