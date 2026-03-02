Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: Middle East Conflict Escalates

The U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran has expanded, drawing Lebanon, Gulf states, and even a British air base into the conflict. Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, energy prices have surged due to disrupted shipping routes, potentially risking global economic recovery. The situation remains volatile and complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:52 IST
The military conflict between the U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran intensified on Monday, extending its impact to include Lebanon and other regions. Hezbollah's retaliation through missile and drone attacks prompted Israel to conduct airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.

Amidst escalating tensions, energy prices soared as the shipping routes in the Gulf were disrupted, posing a risk to global economic stability. President Donald Trump's decision to engage in this conflict marks a significant foreign policy gamble with broad implications.

While the U.S. and its allies face political and public scrutiny, the conflict's outcome remains uncertain, especially with Iran's supreme leadership in transition following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The international community watches closely as both military strategies and diplomatic negotiations evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

