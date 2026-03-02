Kuwait 'Mistakenly' Shoots Down US Fighter Jets Amid Iran Tensions

Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission, the US military reported on Monday, amid a complex operation involving Iranian attacks. The incident included engagement from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, marking the first time Iran's aging combat fleet saw live action.

According to the US Central Command, the US Air Force jets were downed by Kuwaiti air defences, but fortunately, all six aircrew ejected safely and have been recovered. They are currently in stable condition.

Kuwait has acknowledged the error and continues to support the US military mission, highlighting the crucial role played by their defense forces in managing the situation.