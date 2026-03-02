Emergency Evacuation: Oleum Leak Sparks Safety Alert in Maharashtra

A leak of oleum gas, also known as fuming sulphuric acid, from a chemical facility in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon resulted in the urgent evacuation of 458 individuals. Several people reported minor eye irritation, officials confirmed.

The gas escaped from a unit of Bhageria Chemicals Company, formerly known as Zenith Chemicals, located in the MIDC D-Zone area. According to Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, the District Collector and head of the District Disaster Management Authority, quick response teams including the district administration, fire brigade, and police were dispatched immediately to manage the situation.

Residents from nearby Salwad and Pasthal villages were promptly informed through social media and advised on precautionary measures. Officials have managed to locate the source of the leak and efforts to stop it are underway. The administration has urged residents to avoid the affected area and take safety precautions such as using masks and washing any exposure with clean water.