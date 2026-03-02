Left Menu

Emergency Evacuation: Oleum Leak Sparks Safety Alert in Maharashtra

A toxic gas leak in Maharashtra's Palghar district led to the evacuation of 458 individuals from a chemical unit. The leak from Bhageria Chemicals caused minor eye irritation among some residents. Emergency services controlled the situation, advising locals on safety measures to prevent further exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST
Emergency Evacuation: Oleum Leak Sparks Safety Alert in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leak of oleum gas, also known as fuming sulphuric acid, from a chemical facility in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday afternoon resulted in the urgent evacuation of 458 individuals. Several people reported minor eye irritation, officials confirmed.

The gas escaped from a unit of Bhageria Chemicals Company, formerly known as Zenith Chemicals, located in the MIDC D-Zone area. According to Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, the District Collector and head of the District Disaster Management Authority, quick response teams including the district administration, fire brigade, and police were dispatched immediately to manage the situation.

Residents from nearby Salwad and Pasthal villages were promptly informed through social media and advised on precautionary measures. Officials have managed to locate the source of the leak and efforts to stop it are underway. The administration has urged residents to avoid the affected area and take safety precautions such as using masks and washing any exposure with clean water.

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026