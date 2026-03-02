Delhi's Security Scare: Schools and Banks Evacuated Amid Hoax Bomb Threats

In a tense situation on Monday, several banks and schools in the heart of Delhi were targeted with bomb threats sent via email. An extensive operation by police, bomb disposal teams, and firefighters ensued, only to find the threats were a hoax.

The affected institutions included major bank branches and prominent schools like Army Public School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Security measures included evacuating students and staff as parents were urged to stay calm via urgent messages.

Efforts to trace the source of the threats are underway, as authorities stress the need for urgent action to prevent such disruptive scares. Parents and officials express concerns over the rising frequency of these empty threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)