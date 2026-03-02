Delhi's Security Scare: Schools and Banks Evacuated Amid Hoax Bomb Threats
Multiple banks and schools in Delhi faced bomb threats via email, prompting evacuations and extensive searches. Authorities later deemed the threats a hoax. Security teams rushed to locations, ensuring safety and resuming activities. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email origins and prevent frequent disruptions.
In a tense situation on Monday, several banks and schools in the heart of Delhi were targeted with bomb threats sent via email. An extensive operation by police, bomb disposal teams, and firefighters ensued, only to find the threats were a hoax.
The affected institutions included major bank branches and prominent schools like Army Public School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Security measures included evacuating students and staff as parents were urged to stay calm via urgent messages.
Efforts to trace the source of the threats are underway, as authorities stress the need for urgent action to prevent such disruptive scares. Parents and officials express concerns over the rising frequency of these empty threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
