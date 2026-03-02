Left Menu

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Odias Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has called for the urgent evacuation of Odias stranded in West Asia due to disrupted air connectivity amid ongoing conflict. He emphasized immediate action to ensure their safety and reassured anxious families in Odisha awaiting news of their loved ones' well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:22 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president, has urgently appealed to the Indian government for the safe evacuation of Odias stranded in conflict-ridden West Asia. The disruption of air connectivity has left many Odias, including workers and students, in precarious situations.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly the recent hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel, has compounded uncertainties for those stranded. While non-resident Odias in key Gulf cities have reported their safety, the imminent threat remains.

A quick response is essential, Patnaik stressed, to protect those affected and to provide relief to families waiting in Odisha. Indigo's cancellations of flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai have further complicated the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

