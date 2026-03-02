B.P. Singh Assumes Charge as Director General of Naval Armament at Naval HQs

Shri B.P. Singh has assumed charge as Director General of Naval Armament (DGONA) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, on 1 March 2026. He succeeds Shri Divakar Jayant, who superannuated on 28 February 2026 after a distinguished tenure of service.

An officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS), Shri Singh brings more than three decades of operational, technical and strategic experience in the Naval Armament Organisation.

Extensive Experience in Naval Armament Management

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Bihar College of Engineering (now National Institute of Technology), Patna, Shri B.P. Singh has built a career spanning critical operational and policy roles within the Indian Navy’s armament ecosystem.

Prior to his elevation as DGONA, he served as Chief General Manager, Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Mumbai, where he led key initiatives in operations, logistics, infrastructure modernisation and depot management.

Over the years, he has held significant assignments at:

Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Visakhapatnam

Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Mumbai

NAD Trombay

NAD Aluva (as Chief General Manager)

His tenure at these strategically important establishments strengthened operational efficiency and enhanced depot management practices.

Strategic Role at Naval Headquarters

Shri Singh has also served at the Directorate General of Naval Armament at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, contributing to policy formulation and long-term strategic planning in the armament domain.

His experience at headquarters level provided exposure to procurement planning, capability development and institutional coordination in support of naval operational readiness.

Expertise in Conventional and Guided Weapon Systems

Throughout his career, Shri B.P. Singh has developed extensive expertise in managing:

Conventional armament and ammunition

Guided weapon systems

Procurement and acquisition processes

Storage and maintenance

Safety protocols

Logistics and supply chain management

Life-cycle support of complex weapon platforms

His work has directly contributed to enhancing the operational preparedness and reliability of the Indian Navy’s armament inventory.

Strategic Leadership Credentials

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College (NDC-60), Shri Singh has undergone advanced training in strategic and national security studies. This exposure to higher defence management and geopolitical strategy further strengthens his leadership credentials as he assumes charge of the DGONA.

Role and Responsibilities of DGONA

As Director General of Naval Armament, Shri B.P. Singh will oversee critical aspects of:

Armament procurement and indigenisation

Ammunition safety and storage standards

Logistics planning and inventory management

Modernisation of naval weapon systems

Support to frontline fleet readiness

The role is central to ensuring that the Indian Navy’s weapon systems remain safe, reliable and mission-ready in an increasingly complex maritime security environment.

His appointment comes at a time when the Navy continues to modernise its capabilities and expand indigenous defence production under the broader vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

With his operational depth and strategic perspective, Shri B.P. Singh is expected to steer the Naval Armament Organisation toward greater efficiency, safety and technological advancement.