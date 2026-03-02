Left Menu

B.P. Singh Assumes Charge as Director General of Naval Armament at Naval HQs

An officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS), Shri Singh brings more than three decades of operational, technical and strategic experience in the Naval Armament Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:02 IST
B.P. Singh Assumes Charge as Director General of Naval Armament at Naval HQs
Shri Singh has also served at the Directorate General of Naval Armament at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, contributing to policy formulation and long-term strategic planning in the armament domain. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri B.P. Singh has assumed charge as Director General of Naval Armament (DGONA) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, on 1 March 2026. He succeeds Shri Divakar Jayant, who superannuated on 28 February 2026 after a distinguished tenure of service.

An officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS), Shri Singh brings more than three decades of operational, technical and strategic experience in the Naval Armament Organisation.

Extensive Experience in Naval Armament Management

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Bihar College of Engineering (now National Institute of Technology), Patna, Shri B.P. Singh has built a career spanning critical operational and policy roles within the Indian Navy’s armament ecosystem.

Prior to his elevation as DGONA, he served as Chief General Manager, Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Mumbai, where he led key initiatives in operations, logistics, infrastructure modernisation and depot management.

Over the years, he has held significant assignments at:

  • Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Visakhapatnam

  • Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Mumbai

  • NAD Trombay

  • NAD Aluva (as Chief General Manager)

His tenure at these strategically important establishments strengthened operational efficiency and enhanced depot management practices.

Strategic Role at Naval Headquarters

Shri Singh has also served at the Directorate General of Naval Armament at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, contributing to policy formulation and long-term strategic planning in the armament domain.

His experience at headquarters level provided exposure to procurement planning, capability development and institutional coordination in support of naval operational readiness.

Expertise in Conventional and Guided Weapon Systems

Throughout his career, Shri B.P. Singh has developed extensive expertise in managing:

  • Conventional armament and ammunition

  • Guided weapon systems

  • Procurement and acquisition processes

  • Storage and maintenance

  • Safety protocols

  • Logistics and supply chain management

  • Life-cycle support of complex weapon platforms

His work has directly contributed to enhancing the operational preparedness and reliability of the Indian Navy’s armament inventory.

Strategic Leadership Credentials

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College (NDC-60), Shri Singh has undergone advanced training in strategic and national security studies. This exposure to higher defence management and geopolitical strategy further strengthens his leadership credentials as he assumes charge of the DGONA.

Role and Responsibilities of DGONA

As Director General of Naval Armament, Shri B.P. Singh will oversee critical aspects of:

  • Armament procurement and indigenisation

  • Ammunition safety and storage standards

  • Logistics planning and inventory management

  • Modernisation of naval weapon systems

  • Support to frontline fleet readiness

The role is central to ensuring that the Indian Navy’s weapon systems remain safe, reliable and mission-ready in an increasingly complex maritime security environment.

His appointment comes at a time when the Navy continues to modernise its capabilities and expand indigenous defence production under the broader vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

With his operational depth and strategic perspective, Shri B.P. Singh is expected to steer the Naval Armament Organisation toward greater efficiency, safety and technological advancement.

TRENDING

1
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global
2
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

 Global
3
Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

 Global
4
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026