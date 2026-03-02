Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning against the use of AI-generated fake verdicts in judicial proceedings. Acknowledging the misuse of AI in decision-making processes, the top court emphasizes the potential misconduct and legal repercussions. The issue arose during a plea challenging an Andhra Pradesh High Court decision.

Updated: 02-03-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a strong warning regarding the misuse of AI-generated fake verdicts in judicial decision-making, cautioning courts against relying on such fictitious judgments. The bench, comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, expressed grave concern over the matter, as the use of artificial intelligence continues to permeate areas where it is not authorized.

The case arose from a plea challenging a decision by the Andhra Pradesh High Court concerning an injunction order. The top court highlighted that relying on non-existent AI-generated verdicts constituted judicial misconduct rather than merely an error. It underscored the need for a thorough examination of this issue due to its implications for the integrity of the judicial process.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan has been appointed to assist the court in this matter. As the use of AI becomes increasingly prevalent, the Supreme Court's intervention reflects the growing institutional concern over its unregulated application in legal contexts. The hearing is set to continue, with further deliberations scheduled for March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

