The Art of Copyright: Supreme Court Declines AI Art Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to deliberate on the contentious issue of AI-generated art copyrightability, turning down a case involving an AI-crafted artwork. The petitioner, computer scientist Stephen Thaler, challenged previous court decisions that rendered AI-created works ineligible for copyright due to the absence of human creators.

Thaler, from Missouri, sought a copyright in 2018 for an AI-generated piece titled 'A Recent Entrance to Paradise', crafted by his AI system, 'DABUS'. However, the U.S. Copyright Office denied it in 2022, insisting on human authorship as a prerequisite for copyright. Legal proceedings continued, with Thaler's plea reaching the Supreme Court after other courts upheld the decision.

Despite the significance of Thaler's case—citing the growing impact of AI technologies in the arts—the Supreme Court's refusal underscores the judiciary's stance on maintaining traditional copyright frameworks. The decision mirrors past rejections regarding the copyrightability of AI-generated patents, emphasizing the legal insistence on human authorship.

