Protests Surge in Kashmir Following Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing

Authorities have directed all security forces to avoid moving convoys in Kashmir amid protests triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint airstrike, officials reported on Monday.

Due to escalating law and order issues, Tuesday has been declared a 'dry day' for security convoy movements in Kashmir, with similar restrictions placed on administrative vehicles, officials added. The situation, which has led to injuries for 14 individuals—including six security forces personnel and eight protesters—remains tense.

Protests have been widespread across the Valley, amounting to over 70 rallies. While most were peaceful, some escalated into violence, resulting in stone-pelting incidents against security forces.