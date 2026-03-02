Left Menu

Protests Surge in Kashmir Following Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing

Security forces in Kashmir are advised to restrict convoy movements due to protests after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in a US-Israel airstrike. Clashes have resulted in injuries, and more than 70 protest rallies have occurred, with some turning violent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:34 IST
Protests Surge in Kashmir Following Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have directed all security forces to avoid moving convoys in Kashmir amid protests triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint airstrike, officials reported on Monday.

Due to escalating law and order issues, Tuesday has been declared a 'dry day' for security convoy movements in Kashmir, with similar restrictions placed on administrative vehicles, officials added. The situation, which has led to injuries for 14 individuals—including six security forces personnel and eight protesters—remains tense.

Protests have been widespread across the Valley, amounting to over 70 rallies. While most were peaceful, some escalated into violence, resulting in stone-pelting incidents against security forces.

TRENDING

1
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel
2
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

 Global
3
Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

 Global
4
PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026