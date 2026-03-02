Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to review a challenge to a federal law preventing individuals with serious criminal convictions, including nonviolent felons, from possessing firearms. The decision avoids further expansion of gun rights amidst ongoing national debate over gun violence.

The case in question involved Melynda Vincent, a Utah resident, who was barred from gun ownership following a 2008 felony bank fraud conviction. Despite appeals to the lower courts and the Supreme Court, her right to possess firearms remains restricted under the Gun Control Act of 1968.

This decision comes as the Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, continues to examine other significant Second Amendment cases, including laws regarding gun possession by users of illegal drugs and carrying handguns on private property without owner consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)