UAE Stands Firm Amid Escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran Tensions

The United Arab Emirates has signaled its readiness in the face of increasing regional tensions, according to a recent statement from its defense ministry. The UAE possesses extensive strategic reserves of air defense systems capable of neutralizing aerial threats over an extended period.

This announcement comes as the U.S.-Israel military confrontation with Iran intensifies, underscoring the UAE's defensive posture. The defense ministry's spokesperson emphasized that the nation would not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or compromise to its territorial safety.

These developments highlight the UAE's strategic determination and preparedness to safeguard its national interests amidst the rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)