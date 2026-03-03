Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Recruitment woes are mounting for Germany's armed forces, compelling Berlin to consider reinstating conscription if voluntary efforts falter. The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces raised concern on Tuesday, highlighting Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ambition to reshape the Bundeswehr into Europe's foremost conventional army amid perceived threats from Russia.

Germany aims to rectify years of defense underinvestment through significant spending, with a target to augment military personnel from almost 185,000 to 260,000 and double reservists to 200,000 by the mid-2030s. This strategy involves a voluntary scheme, soliciting interest from all 18-year-olds.

Commissioner Henning Otte's report underscores enduring recruitment obstacles, labeling personnel as the most critical bottleneck. Despite a slight uptick in active soldiers, factors such as demographic shifts and labor market competition hinder growth. The report cautions that political ambitions might outstrip military realities, potentially necessitating a return to compulsory service.