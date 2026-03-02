Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives of Father and Son in Chhindwara

A devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara district, resulted in the tragic deaths of a father and son after their vehicle caught fire. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, according to police officials.

The victims, 61-year-old Amrit Singh and his 22-year-old son Arjun Singh, were traveling in a CNG-fitted vehicle that crashed into a roadside garage and burst into flames on Seoni road. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arjun, who was driving, may have dozed off leading to the loss of vehicle control.

Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into the accident. The incident unfolded around 17 kilometers from the district headquarters while the family was returning from their ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh, approximately 40 kilometers from their destination. A video documenting the fiery accident has surfaced, adding to the unfolding story.

(With inputs from agencies.)