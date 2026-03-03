Middle East Conflict Threatens U.S. Arms Supplies to Europe
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz warned that prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt U.S. arms supplies to European nations, chiefly Ukraine. If the conflict extends beyond four weeks, risks to equipment supply will arise as U.S.-Israeli air operations against Iran continue.
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has raised concerns about the impact of an extended Middle East conflict on the provision of U.S.-manufactured air defence systems and other armaments to Europe.
During a press conference in Bratislava, Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that if the conflict lasts beyond the three to four-week period mentioned by President Trump, significant risks could emerge, particularly for Ukraine.
The ongoing U.S.-Israeli air engagements with Iran have fueled fears that the current depletion rate of air defence missiles could jeopardize supplies to Europe.
