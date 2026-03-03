Middle East Conflict Threatens U.S. Arms Supplies to Europe

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has raised concerns about the impact of an extended Middle East conflict on the provision of U.S.-manufactured air defence systems and other armaments to Europe.

During a press conference in Bratislava, Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted that if the conflict lasts beyond the three to four-week period mentioned by President Trump, significant risks could emerge, particularly for Ukraine.

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli air engagements with Iran have fueled fears that the current depletion rate of air defence missiles could jeopardize supplies to Europe.

