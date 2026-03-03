Left Menu

Uncertainty and Danger: MSF Workers Missing in South Sudan Attacks

More than two dozen Doctors Without Borders workers remain missing following attacks in South Sudan. Facilities were bombed and raided in opposition-held areas, worsening the plight of civilians already displaced by violence. Communication breakdowns and increased attacks on humanitarian operations compound the crisis.

Updated: 03-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:55 IST
  • Kenya

Doctors Without Borders is grappling with the disappearance of over two dozen workers following violent attacks on its facilities in South Sudan, raising acute safety concerns for humanitarian operations.

On February 3, government forces bombed a hospital in Lankien, while another facility in Pieri was raided by unknown assailants. These incidents are part of a larger crisis in Jonglei State, where fighting between opposition and government forces has displaced thousands. MSF stated that 26 of its 291 colleagues remain missing amid ongoing insecurity and connectivity challenges.

Efforts to locate the missing staff are hindered by limited communication networks and escalating violence against humanitarian groups. MSF's head of mission, Yashovardhan, emphasized that medical workers should never be targets, urging for greater protection for aid operations and civilians.

