Russia's Crackdown Intensifies: LGBTQ+ Group Tagged as Extremist

A Russian court has labeled the LGBTQ+ rights group 'Coming Out' as an extremist organization. Despite the ruling, the group pledges to continue aiding the LGBTQ+ community in Russia and abroad. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing suppression of LGBTQ+ rights under Putin's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:41 IST
  • Russian Federation

The St. Petersburg City Court in Russia has deemed the LGBTQ+ rights group 'Coming Out' as an extremist organization, marking another severe measure against the community under President Vladimir Putin's increasing crackdown.

This clandestine court hearing follows efforts by Russia's Justice Ministry to quash LGBTQ+ activism through classified legal actions. Despite these challenges, the group, now operating from abroad, vows to persist in supporting LGBTQ+ individuals in Russia and beyond.

Under Putin's leadership, Russia has seen heightened legal repercussions for LGBTQ+ representation, with the government framing such actions as threats to its 'traditional family values.' Many within the community face increased vulnerability due to these oppressive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

