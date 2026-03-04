Left Menu

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Shares Debut with a Discount Amid Market Turbulence

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd were listed on the stock market with a discount, amid broader market declines due to conflict in West Asia. The IPO, fully comprised of fresh equity shares, aims to fund new store openings and increase brand visibility for the company.

  • Country:
  • India

Shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd made their market debut on Wednesday with a discount of nearly 4% to the issue price of Rs 386. The shares opened at Rs 372 on the BSE, showing a decline of 3.62%, while on the NSE, they started trading at Rs 375, down by 2.84%.

The public listing occurred on a day of significant declines in the broader equity markets, with the BSE Sensex plummeting by 1,445.88 points to 78,792.97 and the NSE Nifty falling by 461.40 points to 24,400.25, against the backdrop of escalating conflict in West Asia.

The IPO, which was subscribed 1.23 times, was fully comprised of a fresh issuance of equity shares. Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for the opening of 15 new stores by 2028, marketing expenses, and general corporate purposes, aiming to bolster the visibility of the "Reva" brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

