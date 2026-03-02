Yudh Nashian Virudh: Punjab's Bold Anti-Drug Campaign Marks One Year of Impact
The Punjab government's monumental anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has reshaped the narcotics battle, dismantling networks and enforcing strict measures. Over the past year, the campaign has led to thousands of arrests, significant drug seizures, and a high conviction rate, marking a transformative approach to combating drugs.
- Country:
- India
In Punjab, the fight against drugs has taken a revolutionary turn with the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, as per Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Celebrating its one-year mark, the initiative has dismantled well-established drug networks while enforcing strict measures.
Mann accused previous administrations of supporting the drug trade, endangering generations. The current government has reportedly dismantled the drug trade's foundation, arresting over 51,000 traffickers and seizing significant amounts of heroin and other intoxicants.
The campaign features a comprehensive strategy with public support, leading to a robust conviction rate under the NDPS Act. Properties linked to smugglers have been confiscated, with cash seizures amounting to crores, reflecting the campaign's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Drug Trafficking: House Seized in Kashmir Bust'
Mizoram's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Agriculture and Combating Drug Trafficking
Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Network in Punjab
Gujarat's Intense Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Sparks Political Debate
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network with Heroin Seizure