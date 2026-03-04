Cyprus Scrambles Greek Jets Amid Drone Threat
Cyprus detected a suspicious object near Lebanese airspace, prompting the deployment of Greek F16 fighter jets to intercept. Flights to Larnaca airport were diverted. The incident occurred after an Iranian drone attack on a British base in Cyprus, with government speculation pointing to Iran-backed Hezbollah involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:46 IST
In a tense escalation, Cyprus officials reported the identification of a suspect object near Lebanese airspace on Wednesday. In response, two Greek F16 fighter jets were launched to intercept the potential threat.
The situation prompted immediate action as incoming flights to Larnaca airport had to be diverted. This follows a recent strike involving an unnamed Iranian drone hitting a British RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.
Authorities speculate that the drones, intercepted later the same day, were launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon amidst ongoing U.S. and Israeli air operations against Iran.