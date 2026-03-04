Cyprus Scrambles Greek Jets Amid Drone Threat

In a tense escalation, Cyprus officials reported the identification of a suspect object near Lebanese airspace on Wednesday. In response, two Greek F16 fighter jets were launched to intercept the potential threat.

The situation prompted immediate action as incoming flights to Larnaca airport had to be diverted. This follows a recent strike involving an unnamed Iranian drone hitting a British RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.

Authorities speculate that the drones, intercepted later the same day, were launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon amidst ongoing U.S. and Israeli air operations against Iran.