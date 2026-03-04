Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Developments

In a promising start, Wall Street's key indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday. This response comes as investors contemplate reports of Iranian diplomats seeking dialogue with the U.S. to address ongoing tensions.

Adding to the optimistic market mood, President Donald Trump's commitment to stabilize oil markets played a significant role. These factors collectively uplifted investor sentiment.

At the day's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 134.33 points, marking a 0.28% increase. The S&P 500 saw a rise of 15.1 points or 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 104.2 points, reflecting a 0.46% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)