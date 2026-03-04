Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship

A U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka, killing dozens and escalating tensions between the U.S and Iran. Hospital officials reported 87 bodies, with 60 people unaccounted for. The incident occurred after the vessel took part in an Indian naval exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:14 IST
Tensions Erupt: U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions occurred when a U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's southern coast. The attack resulted in dozens of fatalities, as reported by Sri Lankan authorities, and has intensified Washington's confrontation with Tehran.

The IRIS Dena was reportedly returning from a naval exercise in India when it was struck by a torpedo, confirming Pentagon sources. Following the incident, 87 bodies were recovered, 32 sailors were hospitalized, while about 60 remained unaccounted for.

Sri Lankan rescue operations continue, though the sinking took place in international waters. Video footage appears to confirm the attack, although the exact date has not been verified. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the targeted strike as a decisive response against Iranian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026