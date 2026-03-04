Tensions Erupt: U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship
A U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka, killing dozens and escalating tensions between the U.S and Iran. Hospital officials reported 87 bodies, with 60 people unaccounted for. The incident occurred after the vessel took part in an Indian naval exercise.
A dramatic escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions occurred when a U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's southern coast. The attack resulted in dozens of fatalities, as reported by Sri Lankan authorities, and has intensified Washington's confrontation with Tehran.
The IRIS Dena was reportedly returning from a naval exercise in India when it was struck by a torpedo, confirming Pentagon sources. Following the incident, 87 bodies were recovered, 32 sailors were hospitalized, while about 60 remained unaccounted for.
Sri Lankan rescue operations continue, though the sinking took place in international waters. Video footage appears to confirm the attack, although the exact date has not been verified. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the targeted strike as a decisive response against Iranian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Scramble Amid Middle East Conflict Disruptions
Clashes Escalate as Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Conflict Intensifies
Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Gulf Assistance Control Room Amid West Asia Conflict
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Distress on Southern Waters
Stranded but Safe: Nanded Citizens Amid West Asia Conflict