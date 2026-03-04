Tensions Erupt: U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship

A dramatic escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions occurred when a U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's southern coast. The attack resulted in dozens of fatalities, as reported by Sri Lankan authorities, and has intensified Washington's confrontation with Tehran.

The IRIS Dena was reportedly returning from a naval exercise in India when it was struck by a torpedo, confirming Pentagon sources. Following the incident, 87 bodies were recovered, 32 sailors were hospitalized, while about 60 remained unaccounted for.

Sri Lankan rescue operations continue, though the sinking took place in international waters. Video footage appears to confirm the attack, although the exact date has not been verified. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the targeted strike as a decisive response against Iranian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)