Iran Bids Farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran is preparing to say goodbye to its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a three-day farewell ceremony. The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10 p.m. The farewell comes following his death in airstrikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:43 IST
Iran will hold a three-day farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as confirmed by senior officials.
The public is invited to pay their final respects at the Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall, beginning at 10 p.m. local time, with further funeral details to follow.
Ayatollah Khamenei, whose leadership was marked by firm policies against the U.S. and Israel, was reportedly killed in a weekend airstrike conducted by both nations.
ALSO READ
As Iran moves to pick new supreme leader, Israeli defence minister says whoever it is will be 'a target for elimination,' reports AP.
Iran Bids Farewell to a Supreme Leader
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives
Controversial Bets on Iran's Supreme Leader's Fate Stir U.S. Lawmaker Action
Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader