Iran Bids Farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran is preparing to say goodbye to its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a three-day farewell ceremony. The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10 p.m. The farewell comes following his death in airstrikes.

Updated: 04-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:43 IST
Iran will hold a three-day farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as confirmed by senior officials.

The public is invited to pay their final respects at the Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall, beginning at 10 p.m. local time, with further funeral details to follow.

Ayatollah Khamenei, whose leadership was marked by firm policies against the U.S. and Israel, was reportedly killed in a weekend airstrike conducted by both nations.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

