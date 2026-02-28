Middle East Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets US and Israeli Bases

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran has declared all US and Israeli bases in the Middle East permissible targets should military aggression occur against it. The announcement was made by Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, who invoked the nation's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. According to Fathali, Iran is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite past efforts for diplomatic resolution, particularly concerning nuclear negotiations, Iran claims the recent coordinated actions by the US and Israel indicate their unreliability and hidden intentions of maintaining pressure and direct aggression. The ambassador urged Gulf countries to understand the gravity of the situation and discourage further escalation by applying diplomatic pressure on aggressors.

The tension has prompted international reactions, including from India, which expressed its concern and urged all parties to avoid escalation, emphasizing the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Iranian and Israeli counterparts to promote calm and pursue diplomatic channels for de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)