Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets US and Israeli Bases

Amid mounting tensions, Iran has declared US and Israeli bases as 'legitimate targets' if attacked. Asserting its right to self-defense, Iran's ambassador emphasized readiness to protect its interests. The international community, including India, calls for restraint and diplomacy in response to potential conflict in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:59 IST
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets US and Israeli Bases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran has declared all US and Israeli bases in the Middle East permissible targets should military aggression occur against it. The announcement was made by Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, who invoked the nation's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. According to Fathali, Iran is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite past efforts for diplomatic resolution, particularly concerning nuclear negotiations, Iran claims the recent coordinated actions by the US and Israel indicate their unreliability and hidden intentions of maintaining pressure and direct aggression. The ambassador urged Gulf countries to understand the gravity of the situation and discourage further escalation by applying diplomatic pressure on aggressors.

The tension has prompted international reactions, including from India, which expressed its concern and urged all parties to avoid escalation, emphasizing the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Iranian and Israeli counterparts to promote calm and pursue diplomatic channels for de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
2
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain
3
Tariffs Tumble: The Billion-Dollar Refund Battle

Tariffs Tumble: The Billion-Dollar Refund Battle

 Global
4
Stranded in the Skies: Travelers Navigate Middle East Conflict

Stranded in the Skies: Travelers Navigate Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026