Congress Tests War Powers: Trump's Iran Conflict Under Scrutiny

The US Senate is poised for a critical vote on Wednesday, scrutinizing President Donald Trump's decision to engage in military action against Iran. This move marks a significant test for Congress on war powers, amid a conflict that has swiftly escalated throughout the Middle East.

The legislation, known as the war powers resolution, offers lawmakers a platform to demand congressional approval prior to further military engagements. Despite facing an unlikely path through a Republican-majority Congress and a probable veto by Trump, the resolution signifies a pivotal moment in US legislative history.

As the conflict unfolds, the House also prepares for an intense debate and vote, reflecting bipartisan tensions and strategic implications. The administration's efforts to gain political support underscore the gravity and potential ramifications of American involvement in Iran.

