UN Rapporteur Launches Survivors’ Charter to Combat Torture

Victims and survivors of torture are calling on governments worldwide to place justice, reparations, and recovery at the heart of responses to one of the gravest violations of human rights, according to a new report and global charter released by the United Nations.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, unveiled the Charter of Rights of Victims and Survivors of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, a framework designed to centre survivors’ voices in legal systems and support mechanisms intended to address torture.

Putting Survivors at the Centre of Justice

Edwards said the Charter represents a significant shift in how institutions respond to survivors of torture, emphasising their role not only as victims but also as active participants in shaping justice systems.

“This document is a reminder that survivors are not merely witnesses to atrocity,” Edwards said.

“They are rights-holders, advocates and architects of positive change. Their voices must shape the systems intended to protect them.”

The Charter outlines key principles to guide governments in supporting survivors, focusing on access to truth, justice, reparations, and recovery.

A Framework for Accountability and Healing

The Charter identifies several fundamental rights for survivors, including:

Access to truth and acknowledgement of abuse

Independent and effective investigations

Participation in decision-making processes

Comprehensive rehabilitation and healthcare

Protection and prevention measures

Edwards said many current systems fail to adequately respond to survivors’ needs.

“For too long, survivors have been expected to adapt to systems that were never designed with them in mind,” she said.

“This Charter reverses that approach. It starts with survivors — and asks States to respond.”

Lasting Impact of Torture on Survivors

The accompanying UN report highlights the profound and long-term consequences of torture.

Survivors reported enduring:

Severe psychological trauma

Social isolation and stigma

Economic hardship

Barriers to healthcare, legal remedies, and rehabilitation

Many said they had never received acknowledgement, apology, or compensation, despite international legal protections guaranteeing these rights.

“This Charter is born from courage,” Edwards said.

“Survivors who have endured unimaginable harm chose not only to speak of what happened to them, but also of their hopes for recognition, accountability and change.”

Developed Through Global Survivor Testimonies

The Charter was shaped through extensive consultation with survivors and advocacy groups around the world.

Regional hearings organised by the Special Rapporteur were held in:

Bogotá, Colombia

Nairobi, Kenya

Kathmandu, Nepal

More than 120 written submissions from survivors and survivor-led organisations also contributed to the document’s development.

The consultations highlighted the importance of survivor leadership in designing justice and rehabilitation systems.

A Roadmap for Governments and International Institutions

While the Charter is not yet a formal United Nations instrument, it has been presented to the UN Human Rights Council as a framework that governments can adopt to strengthen their national responses to torture.

Edwards said the document could eventually help establish an internationally recognised standard grounded in survivors’ priorities.

“Torture is one of the most serious crimes under international law,” she said.

“Yet survivors too often encounter exclusion, disbelief and delay when they seek help.”

Preventing Future Abuse

The Special Rapporteur urged governments to use the Charter to improve national laws, reparations programmes, and rehabilitation services for survivors.

“Recovery for survivors, their families and their communities is not possible without recognition and participation,” Edwards said.

“Justice after torture is not only about the past. It is about restoring dignity, rebuilding trust in institutions and preventing future harm.”