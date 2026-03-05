Iranian Revolutionary Guards Clash with U.S. Tanker in Gulf Waters
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacking a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, setting it on fire. The event is unconfirmed, as was a previous, similar claim. The Guards asserted they would control the Strait of Hormuz in wartime.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they had targeted a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, resulting in a fire onboard. This assertion has yet to receive independent verification, echoing a previous, similar claim made by Iran earlier this week.
The statement, made public through state media, emphasizes that during periods of conflict, the Islamic Republic intends to exercise control over passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
While tensions remain high, the international community awaits confirmation of the incident and further developments in the strategic waterway critical for global oil transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guards
- U.S. tanker
- Gulf
- Strait of Hormuz
- attack
- fire
- incident
- Islamic Republic
- war
ALSO READ
Tanker Diverts from Mediterranean Following Attack on Russian Vessel
Turmoil in West Asia: Oil Prices and the Strait of Hormuz Crisis
Blazing Incident: Delhi Electric Bus Catches Fire
Tanker Diverts Route After Attack Sinks Russian Vessel
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry accuses Iran of a drone attack on its territory and says two civilians were injured, reports AP.