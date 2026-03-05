Left Menu

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Clash with U.S. Tanker in Gulf Waters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacking a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, setting it on fire. The event is unconfirmed, as was a previous, similar claim. The Guards asserted they would control the Strait of Hormuz in wartime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:33 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they had targeted a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, resulting in a fire onboard. This assertion has yet to receive independent verification, echoing a previous, similar claim made by Iran earlier this week.

The statement, made public through state media, emphasizes that during periods of conflict, the Islamic Republic intends to exercise control over passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

While tensions remain high, the international community awaits confirmation of the incident and further developments in the strategic waterway critical for global oil transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

