Left Menu

Holi of Colors and Community: An IAS Officer's Unique Celebration

In Meghalaya's Myrkhan village, IAS officer Swapnil Tembe and others celebrated Holi by painting the home of a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiary, promoting community and dignity. Their act brought color and unity, highlighting affordable housing efforts under PMAY, with over 23,600 houses completed in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:15 IST
Holi of Colors and Community: An IAS Officer's Unique Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of community spirit, IAS officer Swapnil Tembe, accompanied by his mother, friends, and colleagues, swapped traditional Holi festivities for a day of service. The group traveled to Myrkhan village in Meghalaya to paint the home of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Their collective efforts turned Holi into a festival of colors in a more profound sense, literally bringing the walls of the new house to life. As brushes and colors were wielded with enthusiasm, the endeavor symbolized more than a physical transformation for the beneficiary family; it represented communal harmony and the assurance of a respectable living space.

Through this unique Holi celebration, Tembe underscored the importance of community involvement in government schemes that aim to uplift the underprivileged. Notably, PMAY has completed over 23,600 housing units in Meghalaya alone, highlighting the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions to families across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

Tragic Loss: Young Doctor's Life Ends in Suspected Suicide

 India
2
EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

 Global
3
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict

Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Confli...

 Global
4
Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026