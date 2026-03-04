Holi of Colors and Community: An IAS Officer's Unique Celebration

In a remarkable display of community spirit, IAS officer Swapnil Tembe, accompanied by his mother, friends, and colleagues, swapped traditional Holi festivities for a day of service. The group traveled to Myrkhan village in Meghalaya to paint the home of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Their collective efforts turned Holi into a festival of colors in a more profound sense, literally bringing the walls of the new house to life. As brushes and colors were wielded with enthusiasm, the endeavor symbolized more than a physical transformation for the beneficiary family; it represented communal harmony and the assurance of a respectable living space.

Through this unique Holi celebration, Tembe underscored the importance of community involvement in government schemes that aim to uplift the underprivileged. Notably, PMAY has completed over 23,600 housing units in Meghalaya alone, highlighting the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions to families across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)