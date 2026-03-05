Azerbaijan Braces for Response Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Azerbaijan warned it is taking steps to respond to an incursion by Iranian drones that injured four individuals in the Nakhchivan exclave. The incident has intensified concerns about potential spillovers from the Middle Eastern conflict.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry emphasized that the attacks won't go unaddressed. They are investigating the drones' types used and preparing necessary measures to safeguard the nation's territorial integrity and civilian safety.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have been strained due to Baku's ties with Turkey and Israel, as well as Iran's ethnic Azerbaijani population. Iran's response efforts continue amidst ongoing regional tensions fueled by U.S. and Israeli strikes, with recent drone incidents prompting a formal protest by Azerbaijan to the Iranian ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)