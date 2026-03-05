Azerbaijan Braces for Response Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
Azerbaijan is preparing unspecified responses following an Iranian drone incursion that injured four people. The incident heightens Middle East tensions, with Azerbaijan urging Iran to explain. The drones landed dangerously close to the Nakhchivan International Airport, prompting Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry to take action for safeguarding its sovereignty and citizens.
Azerbaijan warned it is taking steps to respond to an incursion by Iranian drones that injured four individuals in the Nakhchivan exclave. The incident has intensified concerns about potential spillovers from the Middle Eastern conflict.
The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry emphasized that the attacks won't go unaddressed. They are investigating the drones' types used and preparing necessary measures to safeguard the nation's territorial integrity and civilian safety.
Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have been strained due to Baku's ties with Turkey and Israel, as well as Iran's ethnic Azerbaijani population. Iran's response efforts continue amidst ongoing regional tensions fueled by U.S. and Israeli strikes, with recent drone incidents prompting a formal protest by Azerbaijan to the Iranian ambassador.
(With inputs from agencies.)
