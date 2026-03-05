South Korean Teen Wins 2026 World Wildlife Day Youth Art Contest

A 15-year-old artist from South Korea, Jia Yoo, has won the 2026 World Wildlife Day International Youth Art Contest, selected from more than 4,200 entries submitted from 117 countries and territories.

The annual contest, now in its eighth year, is organized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in partnership with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The competition celebrates young artists who use creativity to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation.

Art Highlighting Biodiversity and Conservation

Jia Yoo received the grand prize for a painting depicting an Asian elephant alongside turmeric, a medicinal and aromatic plant widely valued for its healing and cultural significance.

The artwork reflects the 2026 World Wildlife Day theme:“Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods.”

Through paintings, drawings and mixed-media works, participants explored how biodiversity supports ecosystems, traditional knowledge and human well-being.

Youth Voices in Global Conservation

IFAW President and CEO Azzedine Downes praised the creativity and environmental awareness displayed by young artists worldwide.

“Every time a young person embraces art as a medium to speak for wildlife, they elevate their voice in one of the most important conversations of our time,” Downes said.

“As the world confronts urgent priorities—from ocean protection to conserving biodiversity—I am deeply encouraged to see young people leading with a message of hope.”

Celebrating the Role of Plants in Ecosystems

The contest placed particular emphasis on the importance of medicinal and aromatic plants, many of which are regulated under CITES due to pressures from international trade.

“These remarkable works show how deeply young people care about conservation,” said Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General of CITES.

“With wild plants making up the majority of species regulated by CITES, this year’s theme reminds us of the need to conserve these essential yet often overlooked species.”

Biodiversity and Human Well-Being

UNDP officials highlighted how the artworks illustrate the connection between nature and human livelihoods.

“Biodiversity is the foundation of resilient ecosystems,” said Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.

“The conservation of biodiversity is closely linked to the stewardship of indigenous peoples and local communities, nature-positive policies and equitable benefit-sharing.”

Age Group Winners

In addition to the grand prize winner, the contest recognized top young artists across age categories:

Ages 4–6: Mantra Shreedi – Germany

Ages 7–10: Sophie Ee – Singapore

Ages 11–14: Sesali Kariyawasam – Sri Lanka

Global Participation

This year’s finalists represented 11 countries, including:

China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Their artworks showcased a wide range of wildlife and plant species, from birds and insects to big cats and medicinal plants.

Global Exhibition and Awareness

The finalists’ artworks will be displayed on wildlifeday.org and featured during the official World Wildlife Day celebrations in Geneva.

Winning entries will also be used in international campaigns promoting awareness of biodiversity conservation, cultural heritage and sustainable livelihoods.