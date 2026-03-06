Secrecy in the Spotlight: Kejriwal's Request for Live Streaming Rejected

The Delhi Assembly has denied former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to live stream the Privileges Committee's proceedings, which summoned him on Friday regarding the 'Phaansi Ghar' issue.

The refusal was outlined in a letter from the Privileges Committee chairperson, who expressed surprise at Kejriwal's ignorance of the matter, despite his decade-long membership in the assembly.

The committee underscored the confidentiality of its sessions and stated that such proceedings have never been telecast or live-streamed in the past, whether in the Delhi Assembly or elsewhere in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)