Secrecy in the Spotlight: Kejriwal's Request for Live Streaming Rejected
The Delhi Assembly rejected Arvind Kejriwal's request for live streaming of the Privileges Committee's proceedings. Kejriwal was summoned regarding the 'Phaansi Ghar' issue, with the committee emphasizing the confidentiality of its meetings. The committee is investigating a contested historical narrative about a building's past use.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly has denied former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to live stream the Privileges Committee's proceedings, which summoned him on Friday regarding the 'Phaansi Ghar' issue.
The refusal was outlined in a letter from the Privileges Committee chairperson, who expressed surprise at Kejriwal's ignorance of the matter, despite his decade-long membership in the assembly.
The committee underscored the confidentiality of its sessions and stated that such proceedings have never been telecast or live-streamed in the past, whether in the Delhi Assembly or elsewhere in the country.
