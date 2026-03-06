Left Menu

SpiceJet's Operation: Rescuing Amid Middle East Turmoil

SpiceJet is operating 14 special flights from the UAE to India to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict. The crisis has led to the cancellation of 281 international flights, and the Indian government is monitoring the situation closely. Airspace closures have complicated flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:50 IST
SpiceJet's Operation: Rescuing Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet, a prominent Indian airline, is stepping up its efforts to rescue passengers stranded in the UAE by the ongoing Middle East conflict. The carrier announced plans to operate 14 special flights on Friday, addressing the disruption caused by escalating tensions in the region.

The crisis, impacting multiple nations, led to the cancellation of 281 international flights as airlines struggle with airspace restrictions and operational challenges. This situation has prompted the Indian government to keep a close watch on the developments, ensuring the safety and mobility of its citizens.

In response to the turmoil involving the US, Israel, and Iran, SpiceJet has already conducted 25 successful flights in the past three days. The airline's current operation includes 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 to Delhi, and a single service from Dubai to Pune, as per their official statement.

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026