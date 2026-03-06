SpiceJet's Operation: Rescuing Amid Middle East Turmoil

SpiceJet, a prominent Indian airline, is stepping up its efforts to rescue passengers stranded in the UAE by the ongoing Middle East conflict. The carrier announced plans to operate 14 special flights on Friday, addressing the disruption caused by escalating tensions in the region.

The crisis, impacting multiple nations, led to the cancellation of 281 international flights as airlines struggle with airspace restrictions and operational challenges. This situation has prompted the Indian government to keep a close watch on the developments, ensuring the safety and mobility of its citizens.

In response to the turmoil involving the US, Israel, and Iran, SpiceJet has already conducted 25 successful flights in the past three days. The airline's current operation includes 9 flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, 4 to Delhi, and a single service from Dubai to Pune, as per their official statement.