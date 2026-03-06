Gujarat Government Overhauls Police Leadership

In a significant administrative maneuver, the Gujarat government has executed a comprehensive police reshuffle involving 37 IPS officers. Among the notable changes, senior officer Shamsher Singh has been appointed as director of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards in Ahmedabad, following his return from central deputation.

The reshuffle, announced by the home department late Thursday, sees Ashok Kumar Yadav take on the role of Inspector General of Police (IGP) at CID (Intelligence) in Gandhinagar. Gagandeep Gambhir, previously IGP - Administration, now holds additional responsibilities as the IGP of the State Monitoring Cell in Gandhinagar.

Other significant appointments include Raghavendra Vatsa as IGP of the Ahmedabad range, and Bipin Ahire leading the new Cyber Centre of Excellence. This large-scale restructuring is part of the government's effort to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen law and order enforcement within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)