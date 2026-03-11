Istanbul: The Next Stage in Trilateral Talks on Ukraine

The next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine is potentially set to occur in Istanbul, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, there is a consensus on the continuation of the peace process.

Previously, Russia and Ukraine convened three sessions of talks in the Turkish city. These efforts are part of broader negotiations facilitated by U.S. mediation this year, which included meetings in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)