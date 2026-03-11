Istanbul: The Next Stage in Trilateral Talks on Ukraine
Potential trilateral talks on Ukraine are expected to take place in Istanbul. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the continuation of the peace process, though specific details remain unknown. This follows previous talks held in Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, and Geneva with U.S. mediation.
The next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine is potentially set to occur in Istanbul, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, there is a consensus on the continuation of the peace process.
Previously, Russia and Ukraine convened three sessions of talks in the Turkish city. These efforts are part of broader negotiations facilitated by U.S. mediation this year, which included meetings in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.
