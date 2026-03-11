Left Menu

Government Reveals Lack of Data on SC/ST Representation in Higher Echelons

The Indian government lacks data on the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at higher official levels. Despite existing reservation policies, ensuring proper support and awareness remains a challenge. Measures are undertaken to designate liaison officers to promote adherence to reservation guidelines effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has no available data on the representation levels of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) at senior government positions, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that the reservation policy provides for SC/ST representation up to certain levels, yet data specifically for senior ranks is maintained. He assured that measures are in place to support the policy, like appointing liaison officers.

Ministries are encouraged to establish reservation cells to assist in policy implementation and to ensure timely filling of vacancies according to existing reservation guidelines. Current estimates show overall SC/ST representation above the minimum percentages at the start of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

