Meloni Slams U.S.-Israeli Actions: A Diplomatic Crossroad

In a bold parliamentary address, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the U.S.-Israeli war engagement with Iran, emphasizing it as a breach of international law. Her comments marked a strong deviation from the broader European call for restraint, with only Spain sharing similar direct critique.

Meloni's speech responded to opposition criticism of lenience towards allies, stressing the imperative to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. She argued that such developments would dismantle the global non-proliferation framework and expose Europe to grave threats.

The escalating conflict has halted a significant portion of the world's energy supply, further illustrating Meloni's warnings about global instability. Italy's military support to Gulf nations, alongside her diplomatic comments, situates the nation firmly against unilateral military interventions.

