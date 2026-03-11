Left Menu

Italy's Historic Turn: Revival of Sortition in Judiciary Reform

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is pushing a reform that proposes random selection for members of judicial governing councils. This method, once used by the Ancient Romans and in Renaissance Florence, aims to curtail political dominance. The proposal will be put to a national referendum, facing opposition from Italy's judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:30 IST
Italy is revisiting an age-old tradition as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocates for 'sortition' in judicial reforms. Inspired by ancient methods, this proposal aims to randomly select magistrate members of judicial governing councils, challenging political dominance and invigorating judiciary independence.

As the March referendum looms, Meloni's proposition has sparked a spirited debate. Critically, the government suggests separating judges and prosecutors' career paths and dividing the judicial council into two distinct sections. The reform, however, is not without its detractors; many fear it could undermine the judiciary's integrity.

Unexpectedly, Luca Palamara, a former judicial figure previously embroiled in scandal, supports the random selection system. While proponents argue it could eliminate pre-selection biases, skeptics maintain that historical precedence suggests entrenched elites might still exercise undue influence.

