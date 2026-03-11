Mashatile to Hand Over Restored Land to Mpumalanga Family in Restitution Milestone

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will officially hand over land and title deeds to the Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family, also known as the Schulk Marhiqa Communal Property Association (CPA), in Mpumalanga on Friday, marking another milestone in South Africa’s land restitution programme.

The restitution will restore more than 627 hectares of land to the claimant family, whose historical ties to the area date back to the early 1700s.

Historic Land Claim to Be Finalised

The Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family land claim comprises 18 households and 86 beneficiaries, who will now receive ownership of the restored properties.

According to the Presidency, the reclaimed land falls within the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in the Gert Sibande District, one of Mpumalanga’s key economic regions.

The claim was originally lodged before the old-order claims cut-off date of 31 December 1998, in accordance with the Restitution of Land Rights Act. It was submitted by Schulk Ngazimbi Marhiqa Mtshoeni on behalf of the affected families.

Two Grootvlei Farm Properties Restored

As part of the restitution process, title deeds will be issued to the claimant family for two properties located on Grootvlei 293 IS Farm, specifically:

Portion 24

Portion 26

The properties will be owned collectively through the Schulk Marhiqa Communal Property Association, ensuring that the beneficiaries manage the land as a communal asset.

Land Restitution as a Path to Justice

The Presidency highlighted that the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR) has played a crucial role in South Africa’s transformation since the advent of democracy.

“For three decades, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has been at the forefront of South Africa’s transformation journey, restoring dignity through land restitution,” the Presidency said.

Officials emphasised that each restored property represents more than financial compensation—it restores identity, belonging and opportunity to communities affected by historical dispossession.

“Every restored hectare, every handed-over title deed and every resolved claim is a step towards justice,” the statement added.

Part of Broader Transformation Efforts

The land handover forms part of the government’s broader efforts to address historical land dispossession caused by colonialism and apartheid, and to promote equitable access to land and economic opportunities.

The Presidency said restitution initiatives aim to heal historical injustices while supporting inclusive development in rural communities.

Minister Nyhontso to Attend Ceremony

The handover ceremony will take place in Secunda, within the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, and will be attended by Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso, who will accompany Deputy President Mashatile.

Government officials say the event represents both a symbolic and practical step in restoring land rights and strengthening community ownership in South Africa.