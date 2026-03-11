South Africa Mobilizes Army to Tackle Crime Surge

In a significant move to address surging crime rates, South African soldiers have been deployed in the streets of Johannesburg and other critical areas. This marks the first major military involvement since President Cyril Ramaphosa prioritized tackling gang violence and illegal mining.

The initial deployment involves 550 soldiers, focusing efforts in the Gauteng province's crime hotspots, with plans to extend the operation to other provinces. The strategy underscores Ramaphosa's stance that organized crime is a paramount threat to South Africa's democratic and economic fabric.

Police reports highlighted the severity of the situation, with over 6,000 murders recorded in just three months. The operation is expected to last until April, with potential extensions in areas most affected by violent crime.

