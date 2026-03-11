Left Menu

Israel Braces for Difficult Days Amid Heightened Threats

Israel enforces nationwide restrictions under the guidance of the IDF Home Front Command due to increased threats from Iran and Hezbollah. Educational activities are halted while gatherings are limited. The Home Front Command regularly assesses the defensive policy to ensure citizens' security and the economy's functioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:23 IST
Nationwide restrictions in Israel are to continue as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Commander warned of potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, urging citizens to prepare for difficult times.

The Home Front Command maintains guidelines prohibiting educational activities, allowing gatherings up to 50 people with shelter access, and workplaces to follow similar conditions. Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper emphasized safeguarding citizens' security while keeping the economy and education functioning.

These restrictions are in effect until Saturday evening, pending reassessment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene with security leaders and the political-security cabinet to address the situation further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

