Indonesia Scales Down Troop Commitment to Gaza Mission

Indonesia's Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, revealed adjustments to the nation's military contributions to Gaza on Thursday, announcing a strategic downsizing.

Originally, Indonesia was prepared to send 20,000 troops for the international security force, yet recent evaluations and the evolving dynamics of the Board of Peace prompted a revision.

Now, the nation plans to dispatch 8,000 soldiers incrementally. This aligns with commitments from other nations, who have also pledged smaller troop numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)