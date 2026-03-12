Left Menu

Indonesia Scales Down Troop Commitment to Gaza Mission

Indonesia initially planned to send 20,000 troops for the international security force in Gaza but has revised this to 8,000, according to Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. The decision aligns with the current dynamics of the Board of Peace, and other countries have committed fewer troops as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST
Indonesia Scales Down Troop Commitment to Gaza Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, revealed adjustments to the nation's military contributions to Gaza on Thursday, announcing a strategic downsizing.

Originally, Indonesia was prepared to send 20,000 troops for the international security force, yet recent evaluations and the evolving dynamics of the Board of Peace prompted a revision.

Now, the nation plans to dispatch 8,000 soldiers incrementally. This aligns with commitments from other nations, who have also pledged smaller troop numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026