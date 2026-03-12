Indonesia Scales Down Troop Commitment to Gaza Mission
Indonesia initially planned to send 20,000 troops for the international security force in Gaza but has revised this to 8,000, according to Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. The decision aligns with the current dynamics of the Board of Peace, and other countries have committed fewer troops as well.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:20 IST
Indonesia's Defence Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, revealed adjustments to the nation's military contributions to Gaza on Thursday, announcing a strategic downsizing.
Originally, Indonesia was prepared to send 20,000 troops for the international security force, yet recent evaluations and the evolving dynamics of the Board of Peace prompted a revision.
Now, the nation plans to dispatch 8,000 soldiers incrementally. This aligns with commitments from other nations, who have also pledged smaller troop numbers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
