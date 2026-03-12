Left Menu

Cracking Down on the Kerala Lottery Online Scam

Authorities are investigating a fraudulent website offering online Kerala lottery tickets. The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police initiated a probe after receiving a complaint. The fake site, mimicking official pages and sharing details via WhatsApp, is under scrutiny, with efforts ongoing to identify those responsible.

An investigation is underway following the detection of a counterfeit website offering Kerala lottery tickets online. The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police launched a case after a complaint by the Deputy Director of the Kerala Lottery Directorate was registered.

Police revealed that the fake site, keralastatelottery.site, mimicked the official website using logos, images of Kerala ministers, and other details. Suspected of running bogus online lotteries with promised rewards, the website communicated with users via WhatsApp.

Investigators are currently determining how many people were deceived and financially impacted. Those operating the site are also under scrutiny. The case falls under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act due to charges of cheating and impersonation. Kerala lotteries have a wide audience, attracting participants even from neighboring states.

