Left Menu

Mysterious Drone Found in Polish Lignite Mine Sparks Investigation

Police in western Poland discovered a non-civilian drone at a lignite mine, prompting an investigation. The incident follows heightened alert due to recent Russian drone incursions. The drone was located in Konin County, and authorities are working to determine its origin and purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST
Mysterious Drone Found in Polish Lignite Mine Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Poland are probing the origins of a mysterious drone discovered at a lignite mine in the country's west. The police suspect it is not a typical civilian model.

Concerns have risen across NATO member Poland following a series of incursions when over 20 Russian drones breached Polish airspace on September 9-10. Some were subsequently found in the eastern region.

Currently, officers from Konin and Poznan are securing the site where the unmanned aerial vehicle was found in Galczyce, Konin County, within the mine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026