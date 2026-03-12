Mysterious Drone Found in Polish Lignite Mine Sparks Investigation

Authorities in Poland are probing the origins of a mysterious drone discovered at a lignite mine in the country's west. The police suspect it is not a typical civilian model.

Concerns have risen across NATO member Poland following a series of incursions when over 20 Russian drones breached Polish airspace on September 9-10. Some were subsequently found in the eastern region.

Currently, officers from Konin and Poznan are securing the site where the unmanned aerial vehicle was found in Galczyce, Konin County, within the mine.

(With inputs from agencies.)