Nagaland Assembly's Historic Two-Phase Session Commences Amid Controversy

The first phase of the historic two-phase session of the 14th Nagaland Assembly concluded, with key discussions on the MHA directive to sing 'Vande Mataram.' The Assembly rejected the directive, citing religious beliefs, and passed key bills while addressing regional economic and social issues.

The first phase of an unprecedented two-phase session of the 14th Nagaland Assembly wrapped up after five days of intensive proceedings. History was made as this marks the first time the state assembly session has been divided into two distinct phases.

Among the standout issues discussed, a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to incorporate 'Vande Mataram' in Assembly proceedings sparked significant debate. The Assembly members, except those from the BJP, opposed the directive due to the song's religious references in a predominantly Christian region, invoking Article 371A.

In addition to cultural discussion, pressing governance issues, including racial discrimination and regional development, were tabled. The session saw the passing of important bills, with discussions on the looming second session, where the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Agreement and the 2026-27 Budget are on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

